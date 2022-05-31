Lompoc Fire places department chief on administrative leave following her Sunday arrest

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest Sunday on charges of domestic abuse.

Lompoc City Manager, Dean Albro, announced Tuesday that Welch was placed on administrative leave following an "incident this past weekend in San Luis Obispo County."

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office booking log, Welch was arrested in Cambria on charges of domestic abuse and booked at the sheriff's office around 11:42 p.m.

"As this matter is an ongoing criminal and administrative investigation, the City of Lompoc will not issue further comment at this time," said Albro.

Welch is scheduled to appear in court on June 14 at 8:00 a.m., according to the sheriff's booking log.

In the interim, Albro said "Battalion Chief Scott Nunez has been appointed acting Lompoc fire chief."