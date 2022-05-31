Skip to Content
St. Joseph High School and Righetti High School put on precautionary lockdown

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – St. Joseph High School in Orcutt and Righetti High School were put on lockdown Tuesday morning around 10:07 a.m. while deputies investigated reports of a suspicious subject, according to the sheriff's office.

Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, said this lockdown was a precautionary measure.

As of 11:17 a.m., Zick said that St. Joseph High School's lockdown was lifted.

The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District sent out a statement around 11:48 a.m. that said "The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office asked Righetti High School to shelter in place as a precautionary measure at 10:07 a.m. today. Righetti was not the location of the threat. There was reportedly a situation at a neighboring high school. School resumed at 11:19 a.m."

This is a developing story, News Channel 3-12 has reporters on the scene and more information will be provided as updates become available.

