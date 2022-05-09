Volunteers help install free smoke alarms for local families during “Sound the Alarm” event

LOMPOC, Calif. – Local volunteers helped install 178 free smoke alarms for Lompoc families at Saturday's "Sound the Alarm" event with Red Cross and Lompoc City Fire.

PC: Red Cross Central California Region

Organizers described "Sound the Alarm" as an event where Red Cross volunteers and firefighters in training install smoke alarms in local communities and share information on the causes of home fires, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Lompoc resident Bernard Verbit thanked the team who installed three new smoke alarms in his home, "I’m glad you came around. I’m grateful for what you’re doing today." PC: Red Cross Central California Region

As part of a national Red Cross "Sound the Alarm" effort to install 50,000 smoke alarms across the country this spring, these local volunteers and members came from organizations such as the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter, Lompoc City Fire Department, Allan Hancock College Fire Academy Cadets, and community partners Listos California, Lompoc CERT, Foursquare Church Valley of the Flowers United Christ Church and more.

PC: Red Cross Central California Region

Regional Executive and Executive Director of the Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter Tony Briggs said "Without everyone coming together to 'Sound the Alarm,' we wouldn’t have been able to help dozens of vulnerable neighbors in Lompoc. Home fires are a constant threat to our community, and our efforts today will make a lasting difference to save lives."

PC: Red Cross Central California Region