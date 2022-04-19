Santa Maria High School students host free Ethnic Studies Film Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Earlier this month, Santa Maria High School's Chicano/Latino Studies students hosted a free Ethnic Studies Film Festival for all students in the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District.

SMHS Junior Lupita Tovar said "With most of the students at SMHS being from a Hispanic/Latino background, the Ethnic Studies Film Festival was a way that students were able to see different backgrounds as well as their own – and see that Latinos and people of color are much more than the stereotypes that some Americans have put on us. Helping to organize an event like this helped me with my confidence, public speaking, and time management."

The school said that more than 160 students from district high schools attended the April 8 event, which screened a list of films including "El Norte," "The Hate You Give," "Spare Parts," "Voces Inocentes," "Panther" and more.

SMHS Senior Dira Sanchez said "This film festival positivity influenced those who attended. They got a chance to see people like themselves do amazing things. They saw themselves as artists, scientists, and much more. For once they were more than just background characters."

Students also provided food for the attendees such as pupusas (a Salvadorian dish), Filipino cuisine, aguas frescas, and cake pops for dessert.

In addition, the school said that attendees had the chance to win great prizes such as wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, flags from various nationalities, Korean snack boxes and more.

Chicano/Latino Studies Teacher Ricardo Valencia said "I am so proud of all the students and staff that came together to put on such a successful event. Our students dedicated countless hours during lunch and after school to organize this unique experience."