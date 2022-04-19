Roadwork to begin Wednesday on East Main Street in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria city officials said that about 1.7 miles of E. Main St will undergo roadwork starting on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

Santa Maria's Department of Public Works said its asphalt crew will be making repairs and filling potholes.

The construction will take place on E. Main St on the stretch between Panther Dr. to the entrance of the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at Philbric Rd, according to the city's Department of Public Works.

City officials said roadwork will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily from April 20 to April 21, and again from April 27 to April 28.

The city said that drivers should anticipate temporary, short delays from flaggers directing traffic in the area.