SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 mission from Vandenberg Sunday morning

VANDENBERG, Calif. – The Vandenberg Space Force Base announced the news of its successful SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of the National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) at 6:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

Vandenberg said that NROL-85 was the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and it was the second National Security Space Launch Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg.

Following the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9, Vandenberg said the mission’s first stage returned to land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

"Today the Western Range teamed with the National Reconnaissance Office to deliver a critical national security payload, which will provide our warfighters and decision-makers with vital intelligence data," said Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. "This is the 20th NRO launch from the Western Range since 1996 and I’m proud of both the team today and the long-standing and strong partnership with the NRO. Go NROL-85!"

Col. Robert Bongiovi, director of the Space Systems Command’s Launch Enterprise said "We launched our second National Security Space Launch SpaceX Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base and it was superb. The integrated team, the rocket, the satellite, everything was GO and this launch went smoothly."

"With each launch, we add to the nation’s capabilities. Putting capability in space is what we do, and together we’re fielding the tools needed to address the threat," said Col. Bongiovi. "And we’ve built fantastic partnerships with industry and teammates such as the NRO to efficiently deliver these systems to orbit."

The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command said it partnered with SpaceX and the National Reconnaissance Office to make the launch happen.

"We achieved this success by working together, ensuring every facet of this mission was thoughtfully planned and carefully accomplished," said Dr Walt Lauderdale, Chief of SSC’s Launch Enterprise Falcon Division. "The NRO, SpaceX and the Space Systems Command’s 30th Space Launch Delta and Launch Enterprise remained mission-focused and placed critical national capabilities on orbit to support our country’s needs. Semper supra!"

A SpaceX 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.



Sunday's mission was originally scheduled to launch Friday morning, but then rescheduled to Saturday, and finally launched Sunday morning where the conditions were finally suitable.

