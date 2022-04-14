Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Air Force 2 will be flying into Santa Barbara County on Monday for a vice presidential visit to the Vandenberg Space Force Base by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Congressman Salud Carbajal's Office announced on Thursday.

Harris will be coming to meet with the men and women of the Space Force and the U.S. Space Command, and receive updates on their work advancing U.S. national security.

Harris will also deliver remarks at the base.

