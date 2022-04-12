Santa Maria man accused of child sex abuse, pornography in 2020 sentenced to 8 years in state prison

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria man who previously pled guilty to child sex abuse and distribution of child pornography was sentenced to eight years in state prison on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Joel McClain, 32, was arrested by Santa Maria police in December 2020 after detectives had been investigating him for possessing child sexual abuse material and performing lewd acts with a child for about six months.

He was sentenced to eight years in state prison in Santa Maria on Monday and must register as a sex offender upon his release, Lara Clinton, Senior Deputy District Attorney confirmed to News Channel 3-12.

McClain will also be prosecuted for similar charges in Orange County, and may receive additional prison time from that sentencing, Clinton said.