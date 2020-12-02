Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police arrested a man accused of possession of child sexual abuse material and lewd acts with a child.

Detectives say they started investigating 31-year-old Joel McClain in June after getting a tip.

Police searched his Santa Maria home multiple times during the investigation.

Detectives say they identified a child who was a potential sexual abuse victim.

Officers arrested McClain on multiple charges and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail on $350,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805-928-3781 ext. 277.