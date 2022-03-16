Santa Maria Police Department releases name of teenager who died in weekend homicide

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department on Wednesday announced that 19-year-old Robert Ortega Jr. was the victim who died in a murder that took place on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday on the 1900 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria, according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers found that Ortega Jr. had suffered from a fatal gunshot wound.

The police department is continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call police detectives at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.