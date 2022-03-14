Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:51 am

SMPD investigating deadly shooting in Santa Maria parking lot

KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One person has died after being shot Sunday night in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Police Department says it was called to the 1900 block of South Broadway around 9 p.m. Sunday. That's where they found a adult male who had suffered a fatal gun shot wound.

The name of the victim isn't being released until his family is notified.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact SMPD Detectives at (805) 928-3781 x. 2277.

News
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content