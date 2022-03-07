Hancock College reminds local high school seniors about ‘Promise Program’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Hancock College is reminding high school seniors about its 'Promise' program as graduation approaches.

The program provides local high school graduates with a year of free tuition.

Other benefits of the Promise Program include early registration for students's classes, personalized counseling for academic success, free tutoring and other academic support services.

Some students at Hancock said this program has been a huge advantage for them.

“A free investment in yourself honestly,” said student Ruby Ramirez. “It is really nice because you don’t really have to worry about whether you need to cover tuition or anything like that.

“I feel like I would be working a lot more to pay for the classes and textbooks and all that,” said student Ana Leon. “So Promise [Program] has helped me a lot.”

If any local high school senior is interested, administrators said to reach out to their high school counselor.