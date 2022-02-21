Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 12:42 pm
Published 4:35 pm

City of Santa Maria hosting free amusement park experience to promote youth safety

Reed Harmon / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria mayor's task force on youth safety is hosting an event as part of the monthly Something Fun series.

The series is a program that holds free activities for teens in the community to share at local businesses.

Today, the task force on youth safety is hosting a free amusement park experience to help promote youth safety.

The experience is held at Boomers for those in grades 7 through 12.

Amenities at the event include an arcade, miniature golf and also go-karts.

The mission for the mayor's task force is to prevent violence in the community for teens, so the efforts go beyond today's event.

Other efforts include field trips, promoting the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, and job opportunities.

Today's event runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

