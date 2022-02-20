Santa Maria Police ask for help finding at-risk missing 11-year-old girl

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Department said it is seeking the community's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who is considered at-risk.

The department said the girl's name is Aaliyah Rayn Mensera, and she is described as a Hispanic female, 4’10” tall, 85 lbs., with brown colored hair.

According to the department, she was last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark colored jeans and carrying a backpack with her name on it.

The Santa Maria Police Department strongly encourages anyone with information on her possible whereabouts to contact the department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.