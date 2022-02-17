Righetti High School assistant principal resigns after misconduct investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Ernest Righetti High School Assistant Principal Gene Rickman submitted his resignation on Wednesday following an internal investigation into misconduct among employees, the district announced on Thursday.

"The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has been engaged in an ongoing investigation involving allegations of inappropriate behavior on a school campus by Righetti High School Assistant Principal Gene Rickman with another District employee," district spokesman Kenny Klein said on Thursday.

The district did not name the other employee involved in the investigation.

The investigation into two Righetti High School staff began on Feb. 1 following reports of misconduct.

Rickman had been employed by the school district since July 2015, according to Klein.

The district said that it has made arrangements to ensure proper administrative coverage so that student learning and activities are not disrupted.

The district continues to offer mental health and counseling services for students that need any additional support, Klein added.