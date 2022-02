SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Raymond Speer, 49 or Orcutt, was identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle accident in Orcutt on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday when Speer crashed into a tree at a high speed near the Clark Avenue off-ramp in Orcutt.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation on Tuesday.