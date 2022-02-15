CHP responds to a fatal solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol said it responded to a fatal car crash on southbound Highway 101 near Clark Ave in Orcutt.

There was one occupant in the car according to CHP, and the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday

CHP said the solo vehicle crashed into a tree at a high speed near the Clark Ave offramp, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the crash was fatal.

The crash is still under investigation and first responders are still on the scene.

