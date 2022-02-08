Santa Maria Joint Union High School District nearing the end of misconduct investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is nearing the end of an investigation into alleged misconduct between two staff members that began last week, the district announced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31, and the two staff members were placed on administrative leave.

The internal investigation started immediately when the district was notified of the allegations and has included "extensive" interviews and consultation with legal counsel and law enforcement, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

"While we are unable to share additional information related to this confidential personnel investigation, be assured that our priority is the safety, security and well-being of our students," Klein said.

The district has also provided counseling resources to students who need support, he added.

The resources can be accessed by contacting site administration at any of the district sites.