Semi-Truck fire on Highway 101
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a semi-truck trailer fire on Friday night in the Santa Maria Valley.
The big rig was fully involved in the fire when firefighters responded.
SBC Fire said it happened on Highway 101 on Solomon Grade around 2 a.m.
Three engines and a Battalion Chief responded to the scene.
The crews were able to extinguish the trailer and help clean up the damaged groceries.
The tractor was not damaged, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of fire is still under investigation.
