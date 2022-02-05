Police investigate fatal Town Center Mall shooting that killed a teenage boy and injured a woman

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the Town Center Mall Friday night that killed a teenage boy and left a woman injured at the scene.

The department said it received several calls of the shooting just before midnight on Friday night.

Officers responded to the calls which came from the parking structure of the Town Center Mall.

When they got to the parking structure, the officers contacted people at the scene, and then they located a 17-year-old Santa Maria boy who was killed from the gunfire.

The department said police then established a crime scene and began gathering information about the event.

They found that a 24-year-old Santa Maria woman was also struck by the gunfire, but that her significant injuries were non-life-threatening.

The Santa Maria Police Department said it is looking to speak with anyone that was near the shooting on Friday night and might have more information on the event.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781 ext. 1308.