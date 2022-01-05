Gyms in Santa Maria are prepared for the new year

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Exercise and fitness tend to be a common New Year's resolution.

This year could include improving health but at a gym, instead of finding ways to stay healthy from home due to the pandemic.

But even during the pandemic, gyms found ways to make it work.

Like at Crunch Fitness in Santa Maria, where they did not shut down for the pandemic; instead, they moved their workout equipment into the parking garage.

And now, with no shut downs, gyms are keeping the floor safe for customers to feel comfortable while they sweat.

Planet Fitness has an app that allows for a touchless check in to minimize contact.

The gym also has workers wiping down equipment constantly in high traffic areas.

The same is applied at Crunch, where masks remain mandatory no matter the workout.

And it is not stopping people from getting into their resolution for the new year.