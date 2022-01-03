Camper truck catches fire near Vandenberg Village

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A truck with a camper caught fire near Vandenberg Village Monday evening, leaving the owner without a place to stay.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. on the 4100 block of Constellation Road.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and found the large truck and camper fully engulfed.

No one was injured, but the owner was living in the camper and was displaced by the fire.

According to a reporter on the scene, the Red Cross was contacted to assist and provide the person with a place to stay for the night.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and a fire investigator was called to the scene.