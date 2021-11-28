Santa Maria police investigating after pedestrian killed by car

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating after an unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of McClelland Street and Alvin Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Police found a Hispanic man who was in the road after being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The man's name, age and city of residence are unknown at this time, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene and all involved cooperated with the investigation.

The Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating. Police say it's unclear if alcohol played a factor in the deadly collision.

Anyone with information about the unidentified man or Saturday's crash is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.