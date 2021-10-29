Santa Maria Christmas parade, Festival of Lights canceled

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 2021 Santa Maria Christmas parade and Festival of Lights has been canceled.

The Santa Maria Rotary, which organizes the event, voted Thursday night to follow statewide guidance for parades which would require those in attendance to show proof of vaccination status.

Organizers said it would be impossible to check the vaccination status of the 20,000 or more people that are expected to attend the parade and festival.

Ed Carcarey, one of the event's organizers, said he is "devastated" by the cancellation of the events. He said dozens of small businesses, vendors and food trucks rely on the parade for a major portion of their yearly revenue.

The Parade of Lights posted a message on its website that said it would plan for returning next year, Dec. 3, 2022.

The State of California COVID guidelines abruptly changed such that operators of large public events, including parades, are required to check all participants and spectators for proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test.



As this is a logistical impossibility to implement, we regret that the 2021 Parade of Lights has officially been cancelled. We look forward to resuming the event next year on December 3, 2022. Wishing you all a very merry holiday season! Santa Maria Parade of Lights

The 2020 Parade and Festival of Lights was canceled as well due to the pandemic.