Lompoc house fire displaces family

LOMPOC, Calif. – A family of seven was displaced after a fire ripped through their home Saturday evening in Lompoc.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of East Pine Avenue.

According to the Lompoc Fire Department, multiple people called in to report heavy smoke visible for several blocks.

Lompoc fire, Santa Barbara County Fire and the Vandenberg Fire Department responded to the home along with ambulances.

Crews found smoke billowing from the home and audible smoke alarms blaring.

On arrival, firefighters were informed that a child was trapped inside the home. Crews searched the home but gave the "all-clear" after it was discovered that all occupants were able to get out safely.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack, opened up a hole in the roof for ventilation and were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes. Neighboring structures avoided damages as well, Lompoc fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One person was injured, the fire department said. Sadly, two cats were unable to escape and died in the fire.

The family of seven is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.