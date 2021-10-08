Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office releases more details on Orcutt burglaries

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects involved in the Acorn Plaza burglary in Orcutt on Friday.

On October 5, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a shopping center in Orcutt.

Deputies arrived at Acorn Plaza to find four businesses had been broken into.

In the footage, deputies say two suspects were seen loading stolen items into a grey Porsche Cayenne.

One of the suspects can be seen wearing a green-colored hoodie with light-colored pants.

The second suspect is seen wearing a beanie, a dark-colored hoodie and dark baggy pants.

Deputies say it a possible third suspect could be seen in the front passenger seat of the car.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150. Any anonymous tip can also be submitted here or by calling 805-681-4171.