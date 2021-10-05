Deputies investigating after businesses burglarized at Orcutt shopping center

Crime & Courts

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries at a shopping center in Orcutt.

According to the sheriff's office, four businesses in the Acorn Plaza shopping center on the 4800 block of Bradley Road were burglarized early Tuesday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m., deputies responded for a burglary alarm at Ricky's Pizza. When they arrived on scene they found evidence of forced entry into the restaurant, as well as Orcutt Bakery, Cold Stone Creamery, and Cubanissimo.

A Santa Maria police dog assisted with the investigation, but no suspects were located.

Forensic technicians collected evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the sheriff's office said it will not be releasing any information about what was stolen or what evidence has been gathered.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office substation in Santa Maria at 805-934-6150. You can also call leave an anonymous tip online or by calling 805-681-4171.