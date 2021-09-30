Body found on side of HWY 101 in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found on the side of Highway 101 in Santa Maria Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers received a call regarding the body just before 10 a.m. on the right shoulder of the Donovan Road off-ramp.

CHP officers arrived on scene on the southbound side of the highway and found a Hispanic male who was deceased. CHP said the man was found " near the perimeter fence on the freeway side and under a tree."

The person who found the body was interviewed by officers and was determined to not be involved in the man's death.

CHP says the man's death is not believed to be a homicide but did describe the circumstances "unusual."

CHP says the man lived in the Santa Maria area but did not have a "fixed address." The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Santa Maria area CHP office.