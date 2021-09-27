Despite fog, all eyes on sky as Vandenberg celebrates 2,000th launch

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning for the Landsat 9 mission for NASA.

Landsat 9 is a joint mission between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the 300th Atlas launch from the base and overall launch number 2000 from Vandenberg.

The forecast was full of fog, so the watch party from Lompoc Airport was really a listening party, as a small glimmer of orange was seen from the sky but the rumble of the launch was heard for a few minutes.

The launch is part of a week full of celebration in respect to the Landsat 9 launch, including the reveal of a wall mural at Ocean Avenue and I Street.