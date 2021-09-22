Trucks that will carry giant wind turbines to Lompoc conduct morning test drive

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The highly anticipated start of construction for Santa Barbara County’s first major wind farm is underway.

Massive trucks will be used to deliver the 400-foot tall wind turbines and blades to the Strauss Wind Energy Project south of Lompoc.

Wednesday crews were out doing a test drive. The truck deliveries will result in temporary street and road closures in Lompoc and near the construction site.

When completed, about 30 of the turbines will be at the site off Miguelito Canyon Road.

The project is expected to generate enough power for an estimated 40,000 homes every year.