Rodeo returns to Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 78th edition of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo returned Thursday night, much to the delight of an energetic crowd.

“I love getting out here," Bryan Jones said. "I just had a tri-tip sandwich, which is awesome. They’re getting ready to do my favorite event which is the wild horse riding.”

The action in the arena began with skydiver Kent Lane dropping in with a giant American flag. That was followed by local flag carriers who waited a long time for this moment.



“My daughter Kaitlynn its her first year riding," Kerrily Carmichael said. “She’s a flag girl.”

After a COVID cancellation in 2020, wild horses couldn’t keep this event from happening this year.

“This is my first rodeo," Ruben Aguilar said. "I’m ready. I’m excited.”

The rodeo typically takes place in early June, but was delayed until Labor Day weekend with the hopes of fewer COVID-19 cases.

“I’m excited just being out here and seeing the people I haven’t seen in a while and just meeting a lot of new people,” Chloe Ortiz said.

While health officials urged caution in the biggest crowd Santa Maria has seen since the start of the pandemic, top-flight professional competitors threw caution to the wind riding bucking horses. They were back in the saddle doing what they love.

Rodeo performances continue Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m