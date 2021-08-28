Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 11:48 am
Published 11:55 am

Santa Maria Philharmonic Society performs for the first time in 2021

Reed Harmon / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the first time this year, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is back to performing.

It will be an afternoon of wine and music at the Cottonwood Canyon Winery with a performance by Jack Cimo, a classical guitarist.

The winery will fill with classic Spanish music, Italian and festive Central and South American pieces.

Wine and appetizers are included.

Tickets will be $50 and are limited.

A mask is required to enter the event.

Author Profile Photo

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Reed, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content