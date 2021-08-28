Santa Maria Philharmonic Society performs for the first time in 2021
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the first time this year, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is back to performing.
It will be an afternoon of wine and music at the Cottonwood Canyon Winery with a performance by Jack Cimo, a classical guitarist.
The winery will fill with classic Spanish music, Italian and festive Central and South American pieces.
Wine and appetizers are included.
Tickets will be $50 and are limited.
A mask is required to enter the event.
