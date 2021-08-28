Santa Maria Philharmonic Society performs for the first time in 2021

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the first time this year, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is back to performing.

It will be an afternoon of wine and music at the Cottonwood Canyon Winery with a performance by Jack Cimo, a classical guitarist.

The winery will fill with classic Spanish music, Italian and festive Central and South American pieces.

Wine and appetizers are included.

Tickets will be $50 and are limited.

A mask is required to enter the event.