Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays providing free vaccinations

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Full of food, music, and vendors, Santa Maria's Downtown Friday's will be giving more than just a good time.

Through a partnership with the City and the County Public Health Department, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given out at the Downtown Friday events.

Aug. 20 will be showing Soul'd Out, a live music group, along with 20 different food truck and play areas for kids.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.