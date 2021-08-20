Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays providing free vaccinations
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Full of food, music, and vendors, Santa Maria's Downtown Friday's will be giving more than just a good time.
Through a partnership with the City and the County Public Health Department, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given out at the Downtown Friday events.
Aug. 20 will be showing Soul'd Out, a live music group, along with 20 different food truck and play areas for kids.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Comments