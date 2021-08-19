Lompoc Food Pantry receives funds for new truck

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - After over a month of figuring out a way to transport food supplies, Lompoc Food Pantry are on track to buy its long-awaited truck.

According to the California Air Resources Board, the old truck would no longer be legal on the streets in August.

Any diesel trucks older than 2010 were ineligible, and the pantry's truck was 2006.

Lompoc Food Pantry is valuable to its community for those needing the financial help.

It's now looking up for the pantry and its community.

In July, Grocery Outlet Lompoc held an Independence From Hunger campaign.

This year, the Lompoc Food Pantry was the sole recipient and the campaign netted $27,784 and $5,231 in food donations.

The totals will be plenty to supply more food but also enough to buy a new truck before the end of the month.