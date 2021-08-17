Santa Maria police searching for missing woman and child

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman and her 4-year-old son.



Police are searching for 28-year-old Maria Vital and her son, Antonio James Monroe. The two were last seen Thursday, Aug. 12 in Santa Maria.



Police say they may be driving a 2002 Ford Explorer with the California license plate 4UUP858.







Vital is Hispanic, 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.



Antonio is Hispanic, 3-feet tall and between 40 and 60 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing green and gray colored long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about either of their locations is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.