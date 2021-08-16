Driver in fatal DUI crash in Lompoc charged with vehicular manslaughter

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- A Lompoc man was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Monday.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced that a felony complaint has been filed against Kevin Josue Alvarado-Velasquez, 24 from Lompoc.

On August 12, Alvarado-Velasquez was involved in a crash on the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Lompoc in which a one-year-old child was ejected from the car and died.

Alvarado-Velasquez is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence of alcohol, causing injury to another and endangering the life of a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

Alvarado-Velasquez was also charged with allegedly inflicting great bodily injury on a child.

Alvarado-Velasquez appeared in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Superior Court for arraignment on his charges.