1-year-old Lompoc child killed in suspected DUI crash

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child abuse after an off-road vehicle crash left a 1-year-old dead.

It happened Thursday evening on the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Lompoc.

At around 6:15 p.m., Lompoc police were dispatched for a report of a crash involving an off-road vehicle. A 1-year-old who was riding on the vehicle was ejected in the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Lompoc police said the child died from their injuries shortly after.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and child abuse causing death.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department.