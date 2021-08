Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Being back to school means going back to hectic mornings in the parking lot and school zones.

Lompoc Police Department reminds all to be cautious when entering school zones.

Part of being cautious is to be aware of school buses, crosswalk signals, and lingering students even after schools hours.

Lompoc Unified School District plans to add staff to the parking lots to administer help with traffic flow and student safety.