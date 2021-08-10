Lompoc firefighters respond to mobile home fire

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – Firefighters from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to a mobile home that was on fire Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home on the 600 block of North O Street around 10:35 a.m.

According to the Lompoc Fire Department, the fire was contained to the single mobile home. None of the nearby homes were damaged, the fire department said.

All occupants of the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.