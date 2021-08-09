Skip to Content
SMAT offering free rides for paratransit riders to vaccination sites

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Starting Aug. 15, paratransit riders in Santa Maria will have the chance to get a free ride to a vaccination site in the city.

The opportunity from Santa Maria Area Transit is part of a six-month pilot program to encourage more of the Santa Maria population to get vaccinated.

Roundtrip service is available to riders as long as reservations are made in advance.

It can be a next-day reservation or up to 14 days in advance.

The appointment must also be made to an approved Santa Maria vaccine site.

Riders can call (805) 928-5624 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to make a reservation and visit publichealthsbc.org to find a vaccination site.

