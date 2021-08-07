Kiwanis of Santa Maria has “Back to School Shopping Spree”

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Kiwanis of Santa Maria's back to school shopping spree is having its third annual event.

The event was shifted to a drive-thru breakfast with a $100 shopping gift card last year.

This year, however, kids are able to interact with volunteers and shop in-person with their gift card.

It is an opportunity to help underprivileged children start off the new school year with new clothing, materials, and backpacks.

Kiwanis took 80 kids from the community into Old Navy to shop for whatever it is they need.

Volunteers also range from Kiwanis members to other organizations as well.

To finish off the morning, kids will also walk across the street to get breakfast from Chick-Fil-A with their volunteers and new friends.