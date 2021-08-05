Cottonwood Canyon Winery is struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While some wineries have faired well throughout the pandemic with outdoor wine tasting becoming a new trend and long-lasting one, Cottonwood Canyon is the perfect place for it.

It has been a different story, however.

The winery has not seen traffic flow into the vineyards since before the pandemic.

Norman Beko, owner of Cottonwood, says he did not make a single barrel of wine in 2020 because of the lack of customers.

The winery is also known widely for its cave and barrel tasting, but with state restrictions not allowing those attractions, Cottonwood is losing even more.