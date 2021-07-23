2 seriously injured in Cuyama Valley rollover

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover in the Cuyama Valley Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Foothill and Kirschenmann roads, south of Cuyama.

California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the site of the crash to find a hatchback on its roof and two people lying in the roadway.

Vehicle Accident, Foothill and Kirschmann Rd Cuyama Valley. SBC on scene with a single vehicle rollover with 2 red tags. Both occupants are being treated by SBC FFPM’s and flown out by CalStar and SBCASU Copter 4. No extrication required. Call Newsline C/T 1448 pic.twitter.com/ZRN14yBrc8 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) July 23, 2021

The two people were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

Both patients were in critical condition, Bertucelli said.

The crash is under investigation.