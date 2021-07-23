Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 4:05 pm

2 seriously injured in Cuyama Valley rollover

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in the Cuyama Valley Friday
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in the Cuyama Valley Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover in the Cuyama Valley Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Foothill and Kirschenmann roads, south of Cuyama.

California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the site of the crash to find a hatchback on its roof and two people lying in the roadway.

The two people were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

Both patients were in critical condition, Bertucelli said.

The crash is under investigation.

Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content