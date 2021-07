Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A 70-year-old passenger suffered major lower body injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a head-on collision, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The crash happened on Highway 246 at Campbell Road, between Lompoc and Buellton, just after 4 p.m.

Two other passengers have minor injuries. Traffic is slow in the area after the crash.