Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lompoc man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc man died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency while driving.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Purisima Road west of Mission Gates Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving a black Honda westbound on Purisima when he began to suffer a medical emergency. His vehicle went off the roadway and ended up in an embankment.

First responders arrived on scene and performed first aid, but the man was declared dead from the apparent medical emergency.

CHP identified the driver only as a 70-year-old Lompoc man.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the incident, CHP said. Traffic was unaffected by the crash.

