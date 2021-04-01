Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 2:11 pm

Santa Maria police looking for missing man

Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Police say 67-year-old Higinion Ramirez is missing and may not know how to get back to his home or family.

Ramirez was last seen near the 600 block of South Pine Street. He was wearing a brown checkered shirt and blues jeans, police said.

If you see him you are urged to contact the police department at 805-928-3781. In the event of an emergency you should call 911.

Safety
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content