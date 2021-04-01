Santa Maria police looking for missing man

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Police say 67-year-old Higinion Ramirez is missing and may not know how to get back to his home or family.

Ramirez was last seen near the 600 block of South Pine Street. He was wearing a brown checkered shirt and blues jeans, police said.

If you see him you are urged to contact the police department at 805-928-3781. In the event of an emergency you should call 911.