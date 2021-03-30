Good Samaritan Santa Maria Shelter to expand capacity as some receive COVID vaccines

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria is preparing to expand its capacity from 50% to 75% as staff members are working with the Santa Barbara County Public Health to provide COVID vaccines to clients in the facility.

"Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has started last Thursday began coming out to our Shelter system in Isla Vista, in Lompoc, and in Santa Maria to vaccine our clients," said Executive Director of Good Samaritan Shelter Sylvia Barnard.

This means the shelter will be able to provide more services to more clients, according to Barnard.

A few months ago, the homeless shelter was full at 50% capacity, based on the CDC guidelines.

Now, that will change because of the COVID vaccine.

"We'll be able to increase capacity from where we are at now. We're hoping we are able to get closer to 75%," said Barnard.

That expansion could happen as soon as next month.

The shelter's priority are veterans and family. However, staff members are currently taking applications.

For more information on Good Samaritan Shelter, click here.