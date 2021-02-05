Skip to Content
Man hit and killed by car in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif- The Lompoc Police Department responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on the 1600 Block of West Ocean Avenue around 6:49 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the vehicle that was involved and a 69 year-old man. Lompoc Fire and the medics tried giving the man medical attention but the man soon after died from his injuries.

The person who hit the 69 year-old was cooperative while being questioned by police.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor of the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

