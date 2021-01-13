CoastHills Credit Union opens applications for second round of PPP loans

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As local businesses continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, CoastHills Credit Union is now accepting applications for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“CoastHills is an SBA Preferred Lender, so we have the in-house expertise and authority needed to guide local businesses through every step of the PPP application and forgiveness process,” said CoastHills EVP Chief Financial Officer Tim Jensen. “Our responsive and experienced team worked closely with hundreds of businesses during the first round of PPP to evaluate their circumstances and make the whole process as efficient and painless as possible."

CoastHills funded nearly $33 million in PPP loans to 621 Central Coast businesses during the initial wave.

Sherri Briscoe, owner of the Pacific Sun Trucking company in Santa Maria is one of many recipients who benefited from this loan.

Briscoe was one of many businesses owners who struggled to pay her lease, employees and the rest of her bills.

After searching for financial help, CoastHills was able to approve her PPP loan.

"I am so grateful for CoastHills," said Briscoe.

Now, she is able to get by and rehire most employees that were laid off.

"The process was so smooth, quick and easy," said Briscoe.

For more information on CoastHills' PPP loan, click here.