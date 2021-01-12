Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School district return back to school, another semester of distance learning

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria, Calif. – Students at Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School start the new semester Tuesday and continue online.

“We have not yet achieved the tier status that would enable us to return to school," said Superintendent Luke Ontivarios.

Ontivarios said at this time, there isn't an end in sight for distance learning anytime soon.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, the district is waiting to hear news about it.

For now, students will continue to obtain their education online.